Aston Villa Hope To Finalise Capture Within 48 Hours

Aston Villa are confident of finalising the arrival of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea within the next 48 hours, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Unai Emery’s side have been holding talks with Chelsea about signing the left-back and are close to getting the deal over the line.

Maatsen was on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season and the Champions League finalists were keen on keeping him, but it has proven to be beyond their means.

Aston Villa will be signing the 22-year-old for a fee of £37.5m and they are looking to finalise the capture within the next 48 hours.

Maatsen will give Emery another option on the left flank in a season where Aston Villa will have extra demands placed upon their squad.

Champions League football is on the agenda at Villa Park and Maatsen will be keen to sample it.

He helped Dortmund to reach the final of the competition last season and played the full 90 minutes in their Wembley defeat to Real Madrid.

Maatsen spent time in the youth system at Chelsea after being tempted from PSV Eindhoven.

In addition to Dortmund, he has also had loan spells at Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Burnley.