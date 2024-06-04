�� Aston Villa hold 'preliminary talks' with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

Aston Villa have held initial talks with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

🚨 Aston Villa hold preliminary talks with Chelsea over move for Conor Gallagher. #AVFC also in contact with 24yo’s camp. Unai Emery huge admirer + emerging as a top target. #CFC retain interest in Jhon Duran - among candidates for No.9 role @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/dTZPoBhtwl — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 4, 2024

The 24-year-old made 50 total appearances with for the Blues last season, scoring seven goals.

Gallagher's contract has just one year left to run, leaving Chelsea due to make a decision on whether to cash in on the player, offer a new deal or risk losing him for free.

Meanwhile, Villa are looking to bolster the squad following Champions League qualification at the end of last season.

The two clubs are said to have a good working relationship and may be willing to hammer out a mutually beneficial deal.