Aston Villa Hold Positive Talks Over Personal Terms With Target

Aston Villa are holding positive talks with the representatives of Ian Maatsen over personal terms after agreeing a deal with Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News.

Villa have a deal in place with Chelsea for the signature of the Dutch full-back in the ongoing transfer window.

The Midlands club have agreed to pay as much as £37.5m, including add-ons, to convince Chelsea to sell the defender to them this summer.

However, Maatsen is currently in the Netherlands camp for the European Championship and is not available to complete the transfer.

Personal terms are still not in place but positive talks are under way between Villa and his representatives.

Aston Villa are prepared to offer him a six-year deal to move to the Midlands in the ongoing transfer window.

The Villans remain confident that they will be able to reach an agreement over a contract with the player’s camp this summer.

Maatsen spent the latter half of last season on loan at Dortmund and the German giants were keen to sign him.

However, their offers to sign him fell short of the £35m release clause, which expired earlier this week.