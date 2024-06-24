Aston Villa Gather Information About Star At Euro 2024

Aston Villa have gathered information about Germany and Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier in recent days and could rival Chelsea for his signature.

The 21-year-old made his presence felt in front of goal last season, finishing with 19 goal contributions in 33 Bundesliga matches, as his club qualified for the Europa League.

Beier’s form caught the attention of clubs from the Premier League with Chelsea emerging as the keenest club.

They have even gone on to gather information about the player, who is currently in action at Euro 2024 for Germany and was brought on off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, Chelsea are not the only club to do so, with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa also doing the same.

Beier has a €30m release clause in his contract with Hoffenheim and Aston Villa have taken information about him.

Focusing on Germany, Beier has insisted that he will have discussions about his future after Euro 2024.

Both Aston Villa and Chelsea are currently focused on making sure they stay within PSR rules by 30th June deadline and each have engaged in transfer deals in recent days.