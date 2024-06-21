Aston Villa and Fulham on Alert as PSG Admire €18M-Rated Rennes Star for Defensive Boost

Paris Saint-Germain could bolster the left-back position this summer, as there’s not much behind Nuno Mendes, especially with Lucas Hernandez out to start the 2024-25 season.

As a result, sporting advisor Luis Campos is looking at various files to ensure the Parisians have the depth at the position to account for injury and the various competitions the team will have next season.

Get French Football reported on Friday that Campos admires Stade Rennais left-back Adrien Truffert. Moreover, PSG have added the 22-year-old to their shortlist of summer targets.

However, Rennes might pose a challenge with their high financial demands for the Frenchman, so he won’t come cheap. Additionally, other suitors could drive the price up for the player.

🚨🇫🇷| Luís Campos is an admirer of Rennes’ left-back, Adrien Truffert (22). PSG have added him to their short-list. However, Rennes’ financial demands may prove an issue, as they would demand a considerable fee for the Frenchman – he won’t be cheap. @LukeEntwistle, @GFFN pic.twitter.com/aHl881qAY5 — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 21, 2024

A recent report from L’Equipe revealed that Aston Villa and Fulham are keen on signing Truffert. With Premier League clubs involved, a bidding war could ensue, or perhaps Rennes would prefer to sell the player abroad than help strengthen PSG.

Truffert played 43 total matches for the Ligue 1 side, scoring two goals and registering seven assists. How much could the player cost? Transfermarkt puts his value at €18 million.