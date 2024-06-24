Aston Villa make first offer to Fiorentina for Michael Kayode

Aston Villa have tabled an opening bid for Fiorentina full-back Michael Kayode, the 19-year-old who exploded onto the scene last season in Serie A.

Transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla writes that the Premier League club will use the funds collected in the sale of David Luiz to Juventus, to help finance the deal.

Villa sporting Director, Monchi, is thought to be a huge fan of the player and Pedulla claims that the Birmingham club has made an initial offer of €15M plus bonuses. Fiorentina are understood to be ready to sell for a fee in the region of €20M with the two parties now close to an agreement.

Kayode grew up in the youth ranks at Juventus before making the switch to La Viola’s under-19 squad in the summer of 2021. Last season, the Italy Under-21 international made 26 Serie A appearances for the club and six in the UEFA Conference League, which Fiorentina ultimately lost to Olympiacos.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN