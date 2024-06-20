Aston Villa Are Facing Tough Competition For This Ligue 1 Defender: Is He Worth The Fight?

In a recent report, Foot Mercato claimed that Aston Villa are facing tough competition for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer. It has been stated that the Villans would have to rival Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus in the race to land the French centre-half this off-season.

Todibo had a solid campaign at the French club as he put in a string of impressive displays for them on the defensive third of the field. The French talent made 33 appearances for Nice last season, securing three assists across all competitions.

The 24-year-old was a decent performer when defending inside his half based on his average of 1.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 3.1 clearances per 90 minutes in Ligue 1. He has even been accurate when distributing the ball from the back after completing 90.1% of his attempted passes in the French top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the French club will expire in the summer of 2027 which could make it tough for the Villans to win the race for his services on the cheap in this transfer period.

Aston Villa Are Facing Tough Competition For Todibo: Is He Worth The Fight?

Todibo loves a tackle and can sense the danger well to secure the ball back for his team inside his half. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when needed and excels at playing his way out from the back.

The French sensation can also use his powerful 1.90m frame to win a few 50-50 duels in the air for his side. However, it remains to be seen whether he can make a smooth transition to life in Premier League football.

Todibo would inject more bite and steel into Aston Villa boss Unai Emery’s defence. He has what it takes to secure a regular first-team spot at Villa Park in the coming seasons. Furthermore, Todibo might even help the West Midlands club challenge for a top-four spot once again in the Premier League over the next few years. Therefore, he would be well worth the fight, so the Villans should consider stepping up their efforts to land him in this summer transfer window.