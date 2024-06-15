Aston Villa Are Facing Tough Competition For This Juventus Winger: Is He Worth The Fight?

In a recent report, Tutto Juve claimed that Aston Villa are facing tough competition for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer. It has been mentioned that the Villans would have to rival Newcastle, Napoli and Bayern Munich in pursuit of the Italian wide player later this year.

Chiesa had a decent campaign at the Turin club but struggled to be consistent with his performances for them on the left flank. The 26-year-old scored ten goals and picked up three assists in 37 matches for Juventus last season in various competitions.

The Italian wide player has been a decent performer in the final third as he averaged 2.3 shots, 1.6 key passes, 1.2 crosses and 1.1 dribbles per 90 minutes in Serie A. He has even been tidy when distributing the ball from midfield after completing 77.3% of his attempted passes in the Italian top-flight (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Italian club will run out at the end of next season which could give Aston Villa a chance to sign him on the cheap in this summer transfer period.

Chiesa is a good dribbler with the ball at his feet and has got the vision to engineer a few decent chances for his teammates from the left flank. He can strike the ball purely and with venom from long range but needs to work on improving his productivity in front of the opponent’s goal.

Chiesa is primarily a left-sided wide player but can also operate as a right-winger or as a centre-forward if told to do so. However, he might struggle to adjust to the physical side and high intensity of the Premier League.

We can expect Chiesa to add more firepower to Aston Villa boss Unai Emery’s frontline. He has what it takes to help the Villans fight across all fronts in the coming years. At 26, the Italian talent is about to enter the peak stage of his career which makes him a brilliant choice for the West Midlands club to pursue later this year.

Chiesa has got the experience and skill set to be a success story at Villa Park. Hence, he would be well worth the fight, so Emery should think about stepping up his efforts to recruit him this summer.