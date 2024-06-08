Aston Villa Are Facing Stiff Competition For This Gifted Winger: Is He Worth The Fight?

In a recent report, Fotospor claimed that Aston Villa are facing stiff competition for Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz this summer. It has been stated that the Villans would have to rival Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig, Bologna and West Ham United in the race to land the Turkish wide player in this transfer period.

The 24-year-old has caught the eye with his performances on the right side of Galatasaray’s attack over the past ten months. Yilmaz registered seven goals and picked up 12 assists in 55 appearances for the Turkish outfit last season in multiple competitions.

The Rize-born talent has been a reliable performer on the right flank based on his average of 1.6 shots, 1.2 key passes and 1.8 dribbles per game in the Turkish Super Lig. He has even been tidy when distributing possession in the opponent’s half, as evidenced by his pass success rate of 75.8% in the Turkish top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Turkish club will expire in the summer of 2027 which could make it difficult for the Villans to snap him up on the cheap this off-season.

Galatasaray’s Turkish forward #53 Baris Alper Yilmaz (L) and Sparta Praha’s Danish defender #25 Asger Sorensen (R) vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa league knockout round play-off second leg football match between AC Sparta Praha (Prague) and Galatasaray SK in Prague on February 22, 2024. (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Yilmaz can make a few dangerous runs with the ball out on the flanks. He has got the eye to make a few decent plays for others around him in the final third and can strike the ball with power and precision from long range.

The Turkish sensation is primarily a right-winger but can also fill in as a left-sided wide player or as a centre-forward if required. However, he is still untested at the highest level and would need time to settle into life in the Premier League if the Villans manage to secure his services this summer.

Yilmaz would no doubt improve the quality of Aston Villa boss Unai Emery’s frontline. He is good enough to compete with Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby for a regular starting place at the West Midlands club next season. Therefore, Yilmaz would be well worth the fight, so Emery should think about stepping up his efforts to sign him this summer.