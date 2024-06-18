Aston Villa extend contracts of popular duo

Aston Villa have extended the contracts of Jordan Nobbs and Dan Turner until June 2025.

The midfielder and defender will now stay at the club after Villa confirmed they had exercised the option to extend their contracts.

Nobbs joined Villa from Arsenal back in January 2023 and has since turned into a popular character in the West Midlands. She has made 43 appearances for Villa and scored six goals.

Meanwhile, Turner has also proven popular since joining the club from Everton in the summer of 2022. Though she mainly played as a left-sided defender during her spell on Merseyside, Turner has largely featured as a centre-half during her 51 matches for Villa.

Turner’s memorable volley against Manchester City in the Women’s Super League in December last year was good enough to earn her both the club and the league’s Goal of the Season award.

The news comes just a week before the summer transfer window officially opens, running from 24 June until 13 September, slamming shut a little over a week before the start of the 2024/25 WSL season.

Villa head into the new campaign looking to improve on a seventh-placed finish last term, in which they missed out on a place in the top half by seven points.