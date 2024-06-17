Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham And West Ham Interest Means Club Want Auction For Star

Roma are looking towards four Premier League clubs, in the shape of Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, to drive an auction for Giallorossi hitman Tammy Abraham.

Abraham has two years left on his contract and Roma are keen to move him on this summer as part of their transfer strategy.

The former Chelsea striker is attracting interest from the Premier League with several clubs believed to be interested in him.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via La Roma 24), Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham and West Ham all want Abraham and that has influenced Roma’s thinking.

Roma are hopeful that given the four Premier League sides want Abraham, it can create an auction for his services.

The Italian side are keen for a premium price from selling Abraham.

There are suggestions that they could get around €22m to €25m from his sale in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Roma are hopeful that an auction could get them upwards of €30m from Abraham’s departure.