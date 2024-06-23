Aston Villa enquire about 17-G/A midfielder as latest La Liga target

Since the arrival of Unai Emery as manager at Aston Villa, they have been consistently prowling the Spanish market, while the arrival of Monchi has not weakened their presence either. The latest emerging star to reach their radar is Real Sociedad’s Brais Mendez.

The 27-year-old goalscoring midfielder was one of the most productive in Spain last season, scoring eight times and giving nine assists in 44 games for La Real. The Daily Express say that Villa have enquired about his availability, and Real Sociedad would likely consider a deal were the right offer to come in for him.

Brais tends to excel attacking the box, and also has an incisive final pass. Villa have also been linked to creative midfielder Alex Baena, and Brais could well be an alternative. For Real Sociedad, it’s shaping up to be a difficult summer for them, with plenty of interest in his midfield partners Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino too.