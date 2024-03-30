Aston Villa down Wolves for vital three points in top-four race

Villa re-took fourth sport with their win at Villa Park - PA/Bradley Collyer

Aston Villa dispatched their fellow Midlanders Wolverhampton Wanderers to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur and reclaim their Champions League spot before the clocks go forwards.

On balance, Villa were superior and they made light of the absence of their suspended heartbeat John McGinn, but against feisty opposition whose Rayan Ait-Nouri missed the chance of the game – the evening’s watershed – and who may have laboured back up the M6 with a certain injustice, Villa burnished their contender credentials, albeit with an attendant caveat or two.

At moments, particularly when Leon Bailey was set free to roam wide, when Douglas Luiz established midfield hegemony almost single-handed and when Ollie Watkins, who only last the first half, powered forwards, they were a joy.

Yet, when Wolves were in control Villa always looked capable of conceding. That they didn’t was down to a combination of lightweight strikers, Emiliano Martínez and the sense that right now Wolves are more of a work in progress than Villa.

Tottenham’s late squeeze past Luton Town hoisted them into fourth place, shortly before Villa kicked off at tea time. Villa only had to draw to reclaim that spot, but that never looked overly likely once Moussa Diaby put them ahead. With a 0-4 home defeat to Tottenham to exorcise and a midweek visit to Manchester City to anticipate, Villa faced opponents who began with four victories in their last five league games.

An encounter which pivoted around an extraordinary miss by Ait-Nouri showed Villa’s vulnerabilities and strengths. They looked rattled when Wolves ran at them, but given the freedom to roam they transformed themselves into an attacking joy.

Ait-Nouri's miss turned the tide against Wolves - Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wolves were so short of personnel they gave a debut to tall Zimbabwean-English teenager Leon Chiwome, whose first touch, three minutes in – a tidy gather and pass to Nelson Semedo – was his very first in league football. The Europa Conference may not be a wholly fanciful notion for Wolves and, with Mario Lemina initially a colossus in midfield, they took the game to Villa and probably even Ait-Nouri himself, unmarked in the six yards box, will struggle to comprehend how he shot at Martínez rather than score.

That miss turned the game around. Ollie Watkins went close, Jose Sa saved smartly from Pau Torres but Villa seized the moment and scored the first with an expertly delivered free kick from Luiz which the onrushing Leon Bailey collected. His low cross was deflected by Tommy Doyle into Diaby’s path and the France international blasted home from 18 yards.

Diaby sweeps in Villa's opener - REUTERS/Molly Darlington

With the re-start came the lull until a wriggly run by Joao Gomes ended with him being upended in the D. Wolves put their own wall in front of Villa’s wall and Pablo Sarabia hoisted the kick inches over Martínez’s bar.

Without Watkins, withdrawn at half-time, Villa changed their ways. Diaby moved to a more central ,attacking role, but in midfield Lemina had faded, so the Luiz/Youri Tielemans combination exerted its influence, pinning Wolves back and launching Villa attacks with its blend of pragmatism and flair, but with no other established strikers on the bench their attacking thrust was diminished.

In the end they didn’t need Watkins. The graceful substitute Nicola Zaniolo began Villa’s second goal with a gambolling run forwards. He found Diaby who fed the overlapping Ezri Konsa. The centre half who made his England debut in the international break shaped to cross, but his slice sailed over Sa and into the far corner of the net for his first goal since 2021.

Konsa slices in Villa's second - REUTERS/Molly Darlington

From there, although Matt Doherty would head onto the roof of Martinez’s net, Villa were secure and, despite nine minutes of second half added time, there would be no unlikely Wolves comeback.

Villa 2 Wolves 0: as it happened

07:39 PM GMT

Ezri Konsa speaks to Sky Sports

We wanted to get the win and focus on our game. We got the win and I managed to score. Happy days. Whether it was a cross or not … it went in. We knew we had to win after Tottenham’s win and that what we did. I don’t remember the last time we had a clean sheet. We stuck together and dug deep. It couldn’t have gone any better. We’ve had a few injuries to key players but we’ve managed to get results when it matters.

07:30 PM GMT

Full time: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Unai Emery bags his first victory over Wolves as a manager and Villa win their first at home against Wolves in five. Cue Jeff Beck … Jamie Redknapp joins in until Kelly Cates tells him ‘We are on air.’ He was put up to it by Dion Dublin, it seems.

It wasn’t easy, but the scoreline’s a reasonable reflection.

07:28 PM GMT

90+9 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Fraser tries to beat Martinez at the near post and thumps his shot into the side-netting.

07:26 PM GMT

90+8 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Kaine Kesler-Hayden ⇢ Bailey.

Wolves head the corner wide and out for a goal-kick.

07:25 PM GMT

90+7 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Doherty has been lively and gets in behind to the byline and pulls back a cross that Villa knock behind. Digne is adamant he was offside, which he wasm’t, and is booked for dissent.

07:24 PM GMT

90+5 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

No one wants these nine minutes, least of all Wolves who can’t break Villa’s defence down. Chirewa tries to run round Diego Carlos who is going nowhere and the young sub bounces off him.

07:21 PM GMT

90+2 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Wolves defend the free-kick with numbers but when they switch the ball to the left with Doherty’s crossfield pass, Chirewa can’t keep it in play.

07:20 PM GMT

90 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Toti brings down Bailey in full flight when he slips and falls on to Bailey’s left leg. Yellow card and a Villa free-kick, 22 yards out, to the right of the D.

We’ll have nine minutes of stoppage time.

07:18 PM GMT

88min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Good cross from Hugo Bueno from the left. Doherty gets up at the back post but can’t keep his header down and sticks it on to the roof of the net. Pau Torres was touch tight, refusing to yield him the room to get a proper run at it.

07:15 PM GMT

86 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Traore sweeps up when Duran tries to run down the inside-left and cannons the ball off him for a Wolves’ throw.

Off goes Chiwome. He’s done fine, albeit without threatening. Villa in almost total control now and Zaniolo’s brought them a new dimension.

07:13 PM GMT

84 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Kilman and Duran are booked, Duran for starting the wrestling, Kilman for his reaction to it.

Fraser ⇢ Chiwome

Traore ⇢ Joao Gomes

Doherty ⇢ Semedo.

07:11 PM GMT

82 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Zaniolo is having a fine old time since his introduction, dribbling forward menacingly at every opportunity.

07:09 PM GMT

80 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Joao Gomes heads the Villa corner behind for another. Douglas Luiz whips this one viciously to the near post and Diego Carlos meets it as it dips to flash a header inside the near post but not past the defender who turns it behind for another. Jose Sa catches that one.

07:07 PM GMT

78 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Actually it was the lino with the yellow flag, not the ref. Steve Meredith delaying a Villa corner for two minutes while a young chap helped him replace the batteries and locate it in all his layers of vests and skins.

07:04 PM GMT

75 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

A break for the referee to change the batteries on his radio.

07:03 PM GMT

73 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Duran is played down the left, runs down the outside of Santiago Bueno and screws his left-foot shot out for a throw-in.

07:00 PM GMT

71 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

All Villa now. Wolves try to stem the bleeding by making a change:

Chirewa ⇢ Doyle.

07:00 PM GMT

69 min: Villa 2 Wolves 0

Sa gets down smartly to stop Zaniolo’s shot after being played in by Diaby. Zaniolo, by the way, helped to create the goal by robbing Doyle.

06:54 PM GMT

GOAL!

Villa 2 Wolves 0 (Konsa) Lovely reverse-pass from Diaby sends Konsa down the right of the Wolves box. He tries to stand up a cross for Duran at the back post but mis-hits it and the ball spins off the top of his boot and loops in, clipping the inside of the upright.

Konsa doubles Villa's lead with a bit of a fluke - Ezri Konsa scores their second

06:53 PM GMT

64 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Villa replace their left-hand side.

Zaniolo ⇢ Rogers

Digne ⇢ Moreno

And for Wolves: Hugo Bueno ⇢ Ait-Nouri.

06:52 PM GMT

62 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Chiwome brushes off Diego Carlos to meet Lemina’s header in from the left wing. The debutant takes the ball into the box where he shapes to cross only for Diego Carlos to slide in with a brilliant recovery block-tackle.

06:50 PM GMT

60 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Villa re readying Digne and Zaniolo to come on. Digne guzzles an energy gel.

06:49 PM GMT

58 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Semedo again exploits a Moreno mistake when he misses a header but Pau Torres is there to block the cross and send it behind for a corner. There’s a shove on Martinez as the corner comes in and a free-kick halts Wolves’ momentum.

The camera pans to Juan Pablo Angel in the crowd and the Villa fans give him a rousing burst of applause which he acknowledges with a beaming smile and a wave.

We’re going through a quiet period. Hence the Wolves fans singing “is this a library?” but not very loudly. Wolves back on top, but not wholly convincingly.

06:46 PM GMT

56 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Semedo and Sarabia hound Moreno and then mug the ball off him on the Wolves right. Sarabia stands up a cross to the far post that Lemina reaches with a diving header but he couldn’t impart enough oomph because Konsa wouldn’t let him get a run at it. Smart defending.

06:43 PM GMT

54 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

The referee stops the game for a moment because the sun has now set and Moussa Diaby can have a drink and a banana to break his Ramadan fast.

06:41 PM GMT

52 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Wolves free-kick 20 yards out, virtually dead centre for a clothesline on Joao Gomes. Doyle line sit up but Sarabia pulls rank and plants it on to the roof of the net. Didn’t have the yards to make the dip.

06:39 PM GMT

50 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Great defensive work by Tielemans when Ait-Nouri ran at him. He nicked it away, picked up his head and lofted a sensational 60-yard pass to Bailey who turned on the turbo to leave Toti. Bailey dips his shoulder, opens his body and slaps his shot miles over. Cue the inevitable Hinchcliffe: ‘He should do better. He should have done what Diaby did.’ Would that life were so simple.

06:36 PM GMT

48 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Douglas Luiz scrapes his studs over the ball and runs away. Bailey dribbles it in from the touchline and stands up a deep cross that finds Diego Carlos at the apex of his leap but it flies off the top of his head and over the bar. He was offside in any case.

06:35 PM GMT

46 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Half-time change for Villa: Duran ⇢ Watkins. No news yet about what’s wrong with the England striker. Villa free-kick on the right after an Ait-Nouri foul.

Tears for legion of FPL players…

06:19 PM GMT

Half-time: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Villa will be happy with that after turning a tide of Wolves’ dominance for the first 25 minutes. Fine finish from Diaby but Wolves should have been ahead. Ait-Nouri’s wastefulness may haunt them at full time.

Villa one up at the break. A half of two halves. Wolves were terrific before Ait-Nouri missed his sitter. Villa were similarly dominant after it.

06:18 PM GMT

45 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Konsa has a shot with his swinger, endangering fan safety behind the goal, prompting Tyrone Mings and John McGinn to smile in the stands.

06:14 PM GMT

44 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Chiwome hs made some good runs but Wolves are mainly using him as a decoy and to create space for Lemina and Sarabia. Semedo loses control as he tries to dribble down the right.

06:13 PM GMT

42 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Wolves keep giving the ball away and are losing their grip.

06:12 PM GMT

40 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Gary O’Neil watches the goal back on his iPad. Someone’s going to get a rocket.

06:11 PM GMT

38 min: Villa 1 Wolves 0

Having played so well, that was a solar-plexus punch to Wolves. A proper sickener. Great from Diaby, though, who promised so much but hasn’t had the opportunities he would have wanted.

06:06 PM GMT

GOAL!

Villa 1 Wolves 0 (Diaby) Villa free-kick 30 yards out. Wolves go to sleep and do not react quickly when Douglas Luiz feints and then dinks it down the left for Bailey who rakes a low cross through the box that strikes a Wolves defender’s heels and deflects out to the right of the D. Diaby runs on to it and buries it with a wonderful shot, whipping it sweetly into the right of goal.

Diaby shoots … - REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Takes off … - Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

And comes to earth - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

06:05 PM GMT

35 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Villa fans boo a spell of Wolves probing around their box which only ends when Doyle’s terrific pass finds Sarabia round the back of the defence but only by dint of him being offside.

06:03 PM GMT

33 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Villa corner on the right that they work short between Bailey and Douglas Luiz. Wolves repel Bailey’s first effort at a cross but he picks out Torres with his second but he glances his header straight at Sa.

06:01 PM GMT

31 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Tielemans is booked for preventing Wolves taking a free-kick as quickly as they would have liked. Villa have started to look like themselves in the past five minutes.

06:00 PM GMT

29 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Watkins and Tielemans combine deftly to pick out Moreno down the left but his cross is a dog, far too high and floaty, bypassing Watkins who emits a silent scream in exasperation.

05:59 PM GMT

27 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Lovely pass from Tielemans opens up Wolves’ defence down the inside left when Watkins catches Bueno napping. The England striker nips in behind, goes one on one with the keeper and slices his left foot shot into the side netting. That’s their best move of the match.

05:57 PM GMT

24 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Villa just not at the races so far. Their full-backs haven’t been good enough with their crosses and they haven’t managed to get Diaby and Bailey running at Wolves’ defence. The crowd’s woken up, though, giving us a rousing Villa version of Chim Chim Cher-ee.

05:52 PM GMT

22 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

More crafty work from Doyle, this time on the left, before squaring to Sarabia by the D. The Spain forward wraps his left instep around it and shoots straight down Martinez’s throat.

05:51 PM GMT

20 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Wolves defend the free-kick on halfway and start a counter with Doyle and Semedo which Villa stop with a foul 10 yards inside their own half. Doyle floats it deep from the right but Lemina loses his balance when trying to cushion it to shoot.

05:50 PM GMT

18 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Semedo again flies up the right but his cross bisects Lemina and Chiwome and Villa break. Rogers dribbles forward at pace and Ait-Nouri tries to stop him with a tug of the shirt but he bustles out of his grip. So Sarabia gets a proper handful and yanks him down, earning a booking.

05:48 PM GMT

18min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Villa defend the corner comfortably but they are rocking, unable to get to grips with Wolves 3-4-2-1 and Doyle’s plentiful passes to Semedo.

05:47 PM GMT

16 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

(Old) Golden chance for Ait-Nouri. Deep cross from the right from Bueno who had linked up with Sarabia. Bailey went to sleep and left him on his own at the back stick and when the ball fell perfectly to feet he had all the time he needed to slot a shot from six-yards past Martinez but snatched at it and hit it straight at the keeper who blocked it over the bar with his feet.

Ait Nouri misses a sitter - Michael Regan/Getty Images

05:44 PM GMT

14 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Semedo again piles down the right to earn a pair of throw-ins. Nothing comes of them as Villa mark the space by the corner flag tightly.

Mario Lemina’s running midfield. Unai Emery has angst in his pants, Jose Sa has just beaten Watkins in a headed duel and Tyrone Mings has just waved to a delighted home crowd via the big screen. Oh and Rayan Ait-Nouri has missed the sitter to end all sitters. Brilliant Emiliano Martinez save and all that, but really….

05:41 PM GMT

12 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Semedo is enjoying himself down the right with plenty of ball and space. Rogers and Moreno haven’t gelled as a left-side partnership yet.

Nelson Semedo gets off a shot - Michael Regan/Getty Images

05:40 PM GMT

10 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

VAR check for a Villa goal: The flag went up after Douglas Luiz smashed in a rebound following Sa’s save from Watkins’ attempted chimp. Watkins was offside when played through one-on-one with the keeper. No goal.

05:38 PM GMT

8 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Villa free-kick 35 yards out, right of centre. Douglas Luiz covers his mouth in debate with Bailey and Konsa before the latter trots into the box. Bailey whips it in with his left and Toti heads it away. Doyle takes it and finds Joao Gomes with a cute pass that starts a spell of probing that ends with Lemina running along the byline down the right but failing to keep the ball in play.

05:35 PM GMT

6 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Watkins heads the corner out to 20 yards. Doyle cushions it and harpoons a right-foot shot that whistles past the left post.

05:35 PM GMT

5 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Toti brings the ball forward, plays Doyle down the right who finds Semedo on the overlap. He has two bites at a cross/shot, the second of which is turned behind for a corner.

05:33 PM GMT

4 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Sarabia goes down with a thigh problem so the ref stops the game but he pops back up after only a couple of seconds. Nowt wrong with him.

05:32 PM GMT

2 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Villa switch it to Moreno on the left who strides down the flank and whips over a cross that eludes both Watkins and Bailey. Toti lets it run and Wolves counter, down their right but again the cross isn’t good enough.

05:31 PM GMT

1 min: Villa 0 Wolves 0

Wolves kick off, attacking from left to right but give the ball away with a long pass and Villa come back up the right.

05:28 PM GMT

Out come the teams

Both sides wearing their home kits. We have Andy Hinchcliffe as co-commentator. The perfectionist headmaster of punditry. Expect plenty of ‘He had to do better.’

It’s all about fourth and fifth today, or to sex it up a little, Champions League or Europa League unless some end-of season jiggery pokery means there are five Champions League places for the Premier League. Anyway, Tottenham have done their bit, but a point for Villa would mean they and Spurs swap places. For Villa, Moussa Diaby and Diego Carlos replace Clement Lenglet and Jhon Duran. Wolves, meanwhile, start with teenage English-Zimbabwean striker Leon Chiwome, whose first team experience amounts to just 30 FA Cup minutes in the defeat to Coventry. It’s sunny and cold and wet: three seasons in one day as Crowded House almost had it.

Actually that Crowded House tune might have been Weather With You, but the volume’s been pumped up, there’s steam, flames and fireworks and a handshake isn’t enough for Diego Carlos: every Wolves player gets a manly hug. Leon Chiwome’s tall, thin and he’s wearing 84.

05:15 PM GMT

Gary O’Neil on Chiwome

Good kid. He’s worked really hard. Hasn’t trained with us loads but he’s done well for the 21s, good pace, good ability. It’s a big challenge for him but we have big belief in him.

05:14 PM GMT

Tottenham did close out that 2-1 victory

So are in fourth having played 29 games, the same as Villa.

04:57 PM GMT

Tottenham currently in fourth on the live table

They are leading Luton 2-1 at home with minutes to go which puts them above Villa on goals scored (62 v 61), both having a goal difference of 18.

04:55 PM GMT

Leon Chiwome

Made his England U18 debut last week from the bench and scored England’s second in their 2-1 victory over Holland on Tuesday night.

Leon Chiwome makes his Premier League debut tonight - Jack Thomas/Wolves via Getty Images

04:40 PM GMT

Your teams in black and white

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Torres, Alex Moreno, Bailey, Tielemans, Douglas Luiz, Rogers, Diaby, Watkins.

Substitutes Olsen, Digne, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Kellyman.

Wolves: Jose Sa, Santiago Bueno, Kilman, Toti, Semedo, Joao Gomes, Doyle, Ait Nouri, Sarabia, Mario Lemina, Chiwome.

Substitutes Bentley, Holman, Doherty, Traore, Noha Lemina, Hugo Bueno, Barnett, Chirewa, Fraser.

Referee Paul Tierney (Wigan)

04:34 PM GMT

Premier League debut for Leon Chiwome up front

04:32 PM GMT

Your Villa XI

04:27 PM GMT

Having a wager?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at the offers on these best betting sites.

04:26 PM GMT

Preview: Emery’s score to settle

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, a vibrant fixture featuring two of the 12 founders of the Football League and hence one that has been running for 136 years in the league since a 1-1 draw kicked the rivalry off in 1888. Wolves have won two and drawn two of their last four visits to Villa Park and are in decent nick with three victories in their last four Premier League games propelling them up to 10th (when Saturday started), 15 points behind Villa in fourth.

The home side drew last time out at West Ham, the first of captain John McGinn’s three-game ban. Their defeat by Tottenham on March 10 weakened Villa’s grip on fourth place and they have been suffering a spate of injuries across the back four that have unsettled them. Matty Cash’s injury on international duty means Ezri Konsa is likely to play at right-back but both Pau Torres and Diego Carlos should be fit to start at centre-half while Jacob Ramsey should be back to strengthen midfield options.

There is none of the intensity of the Second City or Black Country derbies to this match even though it’s the region’s most played Premier League fixture in recent seasons. Nonetheless, Unai Emery feels as if he has a score to settle. “The last five matches Villa have played against Wolverhampton we didn’t win and myself as a coach, with Arsenal or Villa, I didn’t win,” he said. “I know it. This is a big challenge for everybody. We are going to have to do a lot of things very well to beat them.”

“Of course it is a very great match for those supporters, for them and us. When I played against them here, I felt it in the stadium, the good atmosphere and the fans being excited. Analysing on the pitch, they played against us being very competitive and it is very difficult to beat them. Their transition is very good, their organisation with the ball as well is strong. They have very good players in the duels and it is difficult. Their midfielders, I like a lot. I respect them a lot.”

