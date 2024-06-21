Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz set to have Juventus medical in the USA

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is set to have his Juventus medical whilst on Copa America duty with Brazil and the deal could go through in the next 72 hours.

Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, claims that the two clubs have found an agreement with Juventus paying the Premier League side €25M with young midfielders Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior also heading to Villa Park.

The English club want to get the deal over the line in the next week to comply with Financial Fair-Play regulations and are willing for their player to have his medical in the USA whilst on international duty with the Seleção.

The pink journal understands that business could be concluded as early as this weekend as new Juventus coach Thiago Motta starts to construct a new-look Bianconeri side.

The 26-year-old arrived in Birmingham from Manchester City in the summer of 2019 and made 35 appearances last season, scoring nine goals, as the Villains qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN