Aston Villa could compete for Argentine midfielder wanted by La Liga clubs

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has had a curious career path, without ever having gone too long away from La Liga since arriving in Europe. Yet one of his former managers is hoping to keep him in England.

According to Matteo Moretto, Aston Villa are paying close attention to the future of the Spurs playmaker, with Unai Emery his chief validator. The pair worked together at Villarreal to great effect, helping to see the Yellow Submarine to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

🟢Confirmed: Real Betis have recently been in touch about the possibility of a return for Gio Lo Celso. #Spurs pic.twitter.com/dpxSgI6yX9 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 10, 2024

Lo Celso is keen on a return to Spanish football again, and former side Real Betis are one of several sides that are looking to bring him back to La Liga. Tottenham will look to move Lo Celso on, as he is out of contract next summer, and it is their last chance to make some money back on him.

If Villa do go after Lo Celso, it will be difficult for La Liga sides to compete with the financial package he could receive in the Premier League. It could be a crucial move for the 28-year-old at this stage in his career, as he looks to continue in the Argentina squad, but also return to regular game time for the first time since leaving Villarreal.