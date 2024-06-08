Aston Villa Continue To Circle Inter Milan Wing-Back As Contract Talks Set For Impasse

Talks between Inter Milan and wing-back Denzel Dumfries over a new contract remain at a standstill and it could lead to him being moved on to Aston Villa.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.it, representatives from the Nerazzurri will meet with the Netherlands international’s agent next week to clinch a deal, but there is considerable distance between the two parties.

Indeed, it is expected that an agreement will not be reached and instead Inter may look to cash in on the interest generated in the former PSV Eindhoven man.

Dumfries is a transfer target for Premier League club Aston Villa ahead of their first Champions League campaign in over 40 years, although it remains to be seen whether the Midlands club will commit to purchasing him.

Inter are wary of losing Dumfries as a free agent next summer should they fail to agree an extension, but it is not a possibility that the club are ruling out if they are unable to find a buyer.