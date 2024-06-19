Aston Villa Are Close To Landing This Gifted Defender: One For The Future?

In a recent report, Denmark’s Tipsbladet mentioned that Aston Villa are close to landing Copenhagen defender Ethan Amundsen-Day. It has been stated that the Villans are inching closer to acquiring the services of the Norwegian youngster this summer.

Amundsen-Day has come through the youth ranks of Fredrikstad before joining Copenhagen as a teenager back in 2021. The talented defender has since gone on to establish himself as an important member of their Under-19 side.

The Norwegian prospect has caught the eye at times with his performances in the youth levels of Danish football. However, he is still quite raw and would need time to prove his worth in senior football.

His current contract at Copenhagen will expire at the end of this month which could open the door for the Villans to recruit him on a free transfer this summer.

Aston Villa Are Close To Landing Amundsen-Day: Is He A Prospect For The Future?

Amundsen-Day is a tough-tackling defender who can make some important interceptions for his side when he is playing well on the pitch. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when needed and can play his way out from the back.

However, as mentioned earlier, the Norwegian whizkid is still quite inexperienced at the highest level. Therefore, Aston Villa would have to be patient with his development if they want to get the best out of the youngster in the long run.

Standing at 1.89m, Amundsen-Day can be a dominant presence in the air as well. He mainly operates as a central defender but can also play as a left-back if told to do so by his manager.

At 19, Amundsen-Day has the potential to be a future star in English football. There is no doubt that he is a prospect to watch out for in the coming seasons. Thus, Unai Emery would be wise to try everything in his power to sign Amundsen-Day on a free transfer this off-season. However, the gifted starlet would need some time to settle into the high intensity of English football if the Villans manage to snap him up this summer.