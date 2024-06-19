Aston Villa Chase Chelsea Full-Back

Aston Villa are interested in getting their hands on Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Maatsen spent last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund where he played a part in them reaching the Champions League final.

Dortmund are keen to sign him on a permanent deal from Chelsea but the two clubs are nowhere close to reaching an agreement over a fee.

With Dortmund struggling to get a deal done, more clubs are getting into the mix for the Chelsea left-back this summer.

It has been claimed that Villa have joined the chase for the signature of the Dutchman in the ongoing transfer window.

The Midlands club are in the market for a left-back and are in a position to offer Champions League football to their targets.

They are pushing to try and sign Maatsen from Chelsea who are open to offers for him this summer.

Aston Villa have already discussed the topic of Maatsen with Chelsea when the two clubs were in talks for Jhon Duran.