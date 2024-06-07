Aston Villa, Brighton Get Boost as PSG Open to Offers for €20M-Rated Rotational Player

Last month, a report revealed that Paris Saint-Germain’s Carlos Soler could be on the move this summer transfer window. The Spaniard, who has been relegated to a rotational role with the capital club, could be eyeing more playing time.

The 27-year-old has made 26 appearances this past 2023-24 season across all competitions for the French club, scoring one goal and registering four assists. Two Premier League teams, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, are linked to Soler.

If these two clubs are keen on the player, L’Equipe reports that Soler could be their player, as PSG is open to listening to possible offers. How much could the player cost? Transfermarkt puts the player’s value at €20 million for the player under contract until 2027.

Aston Villa punched their ticket to the UEFA Champions League. As a result, the English club will now need to bolster its team to compete in Europe and domestically, which is why it is eyeing the PSG player.