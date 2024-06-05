Aston Villa announce two new pre-season friendlies

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa have added two more games to their pre-season fixture list.

Unai Emery's side will travel to Slovakia to face top-flight club FC Spartak Trnava on Saturday, 20 July.

They will also take on Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in Walsall on Wednesday, 7 August.

It adds to a 2024-25 pre-season calendar that also includes a three-match tour of the USA, as well as a domestic friendly against Walsall and a trip to beaten Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund.