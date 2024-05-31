Aston Villa Are Among The Clubs Hoping To Land This Juventus Winger: Should Emery Go For Him?

In a recent report, Corriere Torino (via Sport Witness) mentioned that Aston Villa are among the clubs hoping to land Juventus winger Matias Soule, who spent this season on loan at Frosinone. It has been revealed that the Villans would face competition in the form of Southampton and Newcastle United in pursuit of the Argentine talent this summer.

Soule has enjoyed a decent loan spell at Frosinone as he managed to produce a series of impressive displays for them in the final third. The Argentine wing wizard has netted 11 goals and picked up three assists in 39 matches for the Italian club this season in various competitions.

The 21-year-old has been a reliable performer in and around the opponent’s penalty area based on his average of 2.3 shots, 2.3 key passes and 2.8 dribbles per game in Serie A. He has even been accurate when distributing possession after completing 81.5% of his attempted passes in the Italian top tier (stats via whoscored).

Soule’s current contract at Juventus will expire in the summer of 2026. Hence, the Villans have to launch a convincing offer if they are serious about winning the race for his services in the upcoming transfer window.

SALERNO, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: Matias Soule of Frosinone Calcio battles for possession with Grigoris Kastanos of US Salernitana during the Serie A TIM match between US Salernitana and Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Arechi on September 22, 2023 in Salerno, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Should Aston Villa Boss Unai Emery Go For Soule?

Soule is a good dribbler with the ball and can make a few promising runs with the ball out on the flanks. He can shoot the ball with power from long range and has got the eye to set up some inviting chances for his teammates in the final third.

The Argentine prospect has done well to add a few goals and assists to his game this season but there are some concerns over whether he can maintain his good form in the Premier League.

We can expect Soule to enhance the quality of Aston Villa boss Unai Emery’s squad. He is good enough to challenge for regular first-team football at Villa Park next season. At 21, the future looks quite bright for the Argentine whizkid.