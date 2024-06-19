🚨 Aston Villa agree deal for Chelsea defender

Chelsea and Aston Villa have agreed a deal for defender Ian Maatsen, according to the reliable David Ornstein.

The Dutchman enjoyed a stellar second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund, helping them reach a Champions League final, where they fell to defeat against Real Madrid.

Borussia-Dortmund-v-Real-Madrid-CF-UEFA-Champions-League-Final-202324-1718818028.jpg

However, the £35m option to buy the 21-year-old in that deal has since expired, and Aston Villa have pounced, agreeing a move just in excess of that fee to take him to Villa Park.

Should all go according to plan, he will sign a six year deal at Stamford Bridge, and will become Unai Emery’s first signing of the summer.