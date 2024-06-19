🚨 Aston Villa agree deal for Chelsea defender
Chelsea and Aston Villa have agreed a deal for defender Ian Maatsen, according to the reliable David Ornstein.
The Dutchman enjoyed a stellar second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund, helping them reach a Champions League final, where they fell to defeat against Real Madrid.
However, the £35m option to buy the 21-year-old in that deal has since expired, and Aston Villa have pounced, agreeing a move just in excess of that fee to take him to Villa Park.
Should all go according to plan, he will sign a six year deal at Stamford Bridge, and will become Unai Emery’s first signing of the summer.