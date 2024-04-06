Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford: What Frank said

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been speaking to Match of the Day following the draw: "This is why the Premier League is the best league in the world. In many ways, the most entertaining.

"First half, we defended very well and gave little away against a normally free-flowing Villa team. I am irritated about the first goal because we can do better than that.

"The mentality, the effort and ability to turn it around and go 3-2 up... it's all about the players. So I am very proud about that.

"It is irritating that we cannot get that win. We do so many things right. Sometimes you cannot describe why you are not getting over the line. Sometimes it's just not going your way. This time it was a deflected cross that landed perfectly on Ollie's [Watkins] head.

"Overall, another good performance. There are a lot of positives to take from the game. I am really looking forward to celebrating with the players when we get that next win. That's definitely around the corner. We just need to keep doing what we are doing."

On teammates Ivan Toney and Nathan Collins having a heated conversation on the pitch at full-time: "Both of them are very competitive and I don't know exactly what they discussed, but it was a little bit heated.

"If you can't do that then you are not in it together. It's fine. It is a little bit of friction and then you move on again."