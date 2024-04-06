Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Strange. We played very fantastic in the first half and very fantastic in the first part of the second half.

"In the 50th minute, we lost everything we did. But, in the last 20 minutes, we recovered.

"Really, I'm a little bit disappointed but, at the same time, I am trying to understand and analyse in the 50th minute why we conceded three goals.

"It was really strange. We have to analyse. Tactically it is how we can manage that moment better, because it was not just one mistake. We cannot lose the control like we did in that moment.

"Of course I like the character we showed at the end of the match. But, what I want is to be consistent. Of course it is the Premier League, if you are losing control or some focus, they will score.

"They were amazing in nine minutes, scoring three goals. They were clinical as well."

On Ollie Watkins' form: "It is important for him and the team, his goals."

On the top four race: "For me, there is no pressure. We are enjoying. We have got to remember the first day, we played Newcastle and lost 5-1.

"Now we are fourth. Of course, we are not as consistent as we were before. Maybe we lose the fourth position, maybe we lose the fifth position.

"But the most important thing now is to try to keep balanced."