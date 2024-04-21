Aston Villa 3-1 Bournemouth: Come-from-behind win keeps Villa's top-four bid on track

Aston Villa have won 20 Premier League games in a single season for the first time since 1992-93 [Getty Images]

Aston Villa came from behind to beat Bournemouth and keep their bid for a top-four finish and Champions League football on track.

Just three days after booking their place in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League with a penalty shootout win against Lille, Villa had to refocus as they push for their highest Premier League finish in 28 years.

It did not begin well, though, as Bournemouth were handed the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot when Matty Cash brought down Milos Kerkez, and top-scorer Dominic Solanke made no mistake from 12 yards.

But Villa remained positive and got their reward on the stroke of half-time when January signing Morgan Rogers fired into the roof of the net.

Despite playing 120 minutes in Europe on Thursday, Villa showed no signs of fatigue and actually seemed to get stronger as the game went on.

Winger Moussa Diaby put Villa in front in the 57th minute to cap a lovely team move before Leon Bailey gave the hosts breathing space 20 minutes later.

Villa stay fourth and have opened up a six-point gap to Tottenham in fifth, although Spurs have two games in hand, while Bournemouth are 13th.

What a difference a week makes

It has been a celebratory seven days for Aston Villa, after the month started with just one point from two league outings.

Last Sunday they beat Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal, on Thursday they saw off Lille on penalties to reach a first major European semi-final since 1982 and it was another routine performance at Villa Park to stay in the driving seat for a top-four berth.

Villa were calm and composed from the outset, controlling possession and making steady progress up the field, although they struggled to create any meaningful openings.

It was not until Rogers' equaliser as the first half ticked into injury-time that Villa registered a shot on target.

Rogers has settled well at Villa Park since signing for £8m from Middlesbrough in January and he grabbed his second league goal for the club in very mature fashion, coolly evading the challenge of Adam Smith before carefully picking his spot high above the head of goalkeeper Neto.

Villa settled into their groove as the second half began, with Ollie Watkins attempting two shots at goal but he was the provider, teeing up Diaby, to get the hosts in front.

Unai Emery's side continued to press for a third and got their reward in the 78th minute when Watkins, who leads the way for assists in the Premier League with 12, broke into the area, squared the ball and Bailey had a simple finish.

