Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiakos: What Emery said

[Reuters]

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery spoke to TNT Sports following Thursday's 4-2 defeat by Olympiakos in their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg:

"Congratulations to them. We didn't play like we are playing. We need to keep being consistent.

"They deserved to win. They are a good team. They have experience.

"It's not about luck. We didn't play well. We have to play better. They deserved to win."

On his message to his players: "Prepare for the match next Thursday. Try to play better, compete better."