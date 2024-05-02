Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiakos: What McGinn said

[Reuters]

Aston Villa captain John McGinn spoke to TNT Sports following Thursday's 4-2 defeat by Olympiakos in their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg:

"Not the game we wanted. We wanted a lot more control. We started the game well. They're a good side. We wanted a victory going to Greece. We showed we're capable of coming back.

"Mistakes all round tonight. We'll take responsibility but it's up to us to go to Athens and turn it around because we're capable. They played very well tactically. They played the way we expected so there were no surprises.

"Everything that could have gone wrong tonight did. The manager was still positive in there. There's still a long way to go. We need to play a lot better than we did tonight but we're more than capable of doing it.

"Hopefully we'll have a few players back. The onus is on us to attack Olympiakos and score some goals. We have a mountain to climb but we know we're capable."