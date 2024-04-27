Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea: Analysis

[Reuters]

At 2-0 up Aston Villa were cruising.

They were on track to open up a nine-point lead on fifth-placed Tottenham and rack up a 21st win in the top-flight for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

They showed a softness in the second half that has not been evident in Unai Emery's side very often this season.

The loss of Emi Martinez at half-time was a big blow and Villa lack his presence as they came under pressure in the second half.

Midfielder Morgan Rogers was a positive, with the 21-year-old now scoring in three successive home games.

But, with a home game against Liverpool sandwiched between trips to Brighton and Crystal Palace, the dropped points may end up being damaging for Villa.