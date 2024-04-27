Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea: What Madueke said

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has been speaking following the draw: "Should it have been three points? Yes. Do I think the goal should have stood? Yes. Nothing else to say about the situation.

"We need to play better at times, in phases of the game. We have an abundance of quality and, when we fire, we are a match for any team.

"The last game was terrible, but for 70 minutes today the team were outstanding. It is a process. I am proud of the team today.

"We beat them here earlier in the season as well. We wanted to come here and win, but it wasn't to be."