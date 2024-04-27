Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea: What Rogers said

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers has been speaking to TNT Sports following the draw: "We are disappointed. They controlled the game, most of the game.

"We should probably see the game out. We might look back on it as a good point because they are a good team.

"There was a mountain of pressure. They are good players and they are going to score goals."

On Cole Palmer's standard goal celebration: "He definitely copied me. It is my celebration. Check the timeline, I did it first.

"He is one of my closest friends in life. I couldn't be more proud of him. He is showing everyone what I knew he could do two or three years ago."