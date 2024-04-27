Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea: Analysis

[Reuters]

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino called his side "soft" after their 5-0 hammering at Arsenal on Wednesday.

He will having a different feeling on Saturday night, maybe even one of pride.

There were familiar weaknesses in the first half, both defensively and in the attacking third, but they showed a resolve that has not always been present in the second period.

They were by far the better side in the second 45, having 13 shots to Villa's four and deservedly left Villa Park with something to show for their efforts.

The Blues will feel aggrieved it wasn't more, with their players incensed that Axel Disasi's stoppage-time goal was disallowed after referee Craig Pawson was asked to the pitchside monitor to review a goal earlier in the build-up.

For Chelsea to be disappointed and frustrated by only taking a point home from a trip to a Champions League contender is a step in the right direction.

Backing it up is the next challenge.