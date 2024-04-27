Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea: What Gallagher said

Chelsea skipper Conor Gallagher has been speaking to TNT Sports following the comeback draw: "We are gutted. It was quite a poor first half, just too slow on the ball. Second half was brilliant and we came back.

"I felt we should have won the game. I'm proud of the lads for their second half performance.

"The gaffer [Mauricio Pochettino], long story short, said: 'Liven up and work harder'. Like I said, the second half was a lot better."

On his goal: "An absolute swinger! I was happy with the goal and disappointed to not get the third.

"We had chances to win and we showed great character. The goal at the end should have counted, but it is not my decision. We can hold our heads high and take a lot of confidence from that.

"We are still on a journey to keep improving and we are nowhere near where we want to be as a club.

"I try my best and I have so much to improve on as well, in every aspect of my game."