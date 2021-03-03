Aston Martin Is Returning to Formula 1 Racing After a 60-Year Absence

Bryan Hood
·3 min read

After more than a six-decade absence, Aston Martin is returning to Formula 1 racing. And based on the look of the marque’s new race car, it will do so in style.

On Wednesday, the British luxury automaker unveiled the AMR21 racer that the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team will use to compete during its inaugural season back in racing’s premier competition. The high-tech speed machine is one of the most important vehicles in the automaker’s 108-year history and is scheduled to make its official competition debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix later this month.

More from Robb Report

The AMR21 will be the first Formula 1 car to bear the famous wings since Maurice Trintignant’s DBR5 crossed the finish line at Silverstone in 1960. The cutting-edge racer will be piloted by four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and promising youngster Lance Stoll during the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season. It remains to be seen how the car will do—the team will be competing against Mercedes-AMG Petronas’s Lewis Hamilton, after all—but Aston Martin’s return to F1 competition is sure to make big splash regardless.

Strict build requirements ensure that all Formula 1 cars look nearly indistinguishable from one another, but Aston Martin Cognizant’s will be the only racer carrying a British Racing Green livery this season. Not only is the rich hue closely associated with the marque, but it also nods to the automaker’s proud racing tradition, in both Formula 1 and other competitions. Complementing this are the usual set of global partner logos—including Peroni and Crypto.com—as well as a flowing magenta stripe that runs along the side of the chassis and the bottom of the front wing.

Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team AMR21 race car
Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team AMR21 race car

While Aston Martin would clearly like to take home a trophy or two, it also hopes that its racing team can act as a showcase for its engineering and performance capabilities. As a sign of its commitment to the competition, the marque plans to open up a new 200,000-square-foot facility to complement its existing Formula 1 factory in the second half of 2022.

“Today is a truly historic moment for Aston Martin, as we return to the pinnacle of motorsport for the first time in more than 60 years,” the marque’s CEO, Tobias Moers, said in a statement. “The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team will have far-reaching positive effects on the Aston Martin brand, our culture, and the design and technology of Aston Martin road cars.”

Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team AMR21 race car
Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team AMR21 race car

Aston Martin isn’t the only premium marque to have recently returned to a form of racing it had once left behind. Last week, Ferrari announced plans to return to the FIA World Endurance Championship after a 50-year absence. The Prancing Horse, which has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans nine times, hopes to be ready to compete in the iconic race in 2023.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Mercedes, Alpine unveil livery for 2021 Formula 1 season

    Mercedes unveiled the car Lewis Hamilton will drive this season while trying to win an unprecedented eighth Formula 1 title. Alpine's livery matches the French flag.

  • Rebranded Aston Martin team launches new car in return to Formula One after 61 years

    The rebranded F1 Aston Martin team, formerly known as Racing Point, unveiled its green livery along with new driver Sebastian Vettel.

  • Aston Martin bring in James Bond as new F1 mission begins

    James Bond said he was thrilled and seven-times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady threw in support from afar as Aston Martin showed off their first Formula One car in 61 years on Wednesday. The launch, presented online by "Quantum of Solace" actress Gemma Arterton, played up the 108-year-old marque's connection to the fictional British secret agent as the Silverstone-based team started a new era. "I just want to send a massive congratulations to all at Aston Martin for getting back onto the F1 grid for the first time since 1960," Bond actor Daniel Craig said in a video message.

  • Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, Crypto.com Announce Partnership

    The Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team formally announced a global partnership with cryptocurrency platform, Crypto.com. What Happened: Ahead of its 2021 Formula One car launch, the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team announced it signed a multi-year deal with Crypto.com, to collaborate on exclusive experiences. Crypto.com is a fast-growing cryptocurrency platform serving more than 10 million worldwide customers. The company’s core products also include a Visa card and DeFi wallet. “As we prepare for the start of the new season, I am delighted to welcome Crypto.com as a global partner of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team,” said Lawrence Stroll, Chairman, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team. “I am very impressed by the vision of the Crypto.com management and the tremendous speed at which their platform is growing. I am sure this partnership will bring a fresh perspective to both our businesses and introduce both brands to new audiences. We are proud of our heritage, but as this deal shows we are also a very modern team.” Why It Matters: The development comes as a result of Aston Martin’s mission to use its global platform of motorsport to engage new fans, as well as showcase technology and innovation representative of its values. “This partnership with Crypto.com really puts Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team at the forefront of the boom in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology," said Jefferson Slack, managing director, commercial and marketing, at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One. "It is an industry that is fast becoming mainstream and it is hugely exciting that we – as an innovative Formula One team – are building a strong relationship with a company that is leading the way in this important sector.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFintech Focus For March 2, 2021Fintech Focus For March 1, 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mercedes unveil car for Lewis Hamilton’s record-breaking eighth F1 title bid

    Hamilton signed a one-year extension to his Mercedes contract last month.

  • The Browns Wire Podcast: Jake Burns talks NFL draft and Browns free agency

    Great discussion with one of our favorite guests

  • Sebastian Vettel puts Ferrari ending aside to target another world title

    Vettel endured a miserable end to his six campaigns with Ferrari after he was told his contract would not be renewed.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • UK's Infrastructure Bank will offer loans and investments worth two-thirds less than EU predecessor

    The UK's new infrastructure bank will offer annual loans and investment worth two-thirds less than its EU predecessor, the Treasury’s independent forecaster has said. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, announced in the Budget that he was introducing Britain’s first ever infrastructure bank to help finance investment in green industries across the nation. “Located in Leeds, the bank will invest across the UK in public and private projects to finance the green industrial revolution,” he declared. Mr Sunak said the bank would have an initial capitalisation of £12 billion and was expected to support at least £40 billion of total investment in infrastructure. It will extend loans, equity financing and guarantees to fund projects that will help tackle climate change and support regional and local economic growth. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) highlighted that the Treasury has placed a cap on the bank’s capital over the next five years that amounts to £12 billion in actual liabilities, to finance loans and equity, and a further £10 billion in contingent liabilities, in the form of guarantees.

  • Dana White skips post-fight presser as Ciryl Gane's hype train slows

    “Everybody’s talking about Gane being this big contender, but look what Francis Ngannou did to Rozenstruik,” White said. “This was his coming out party and his chance to show the world who he is. He won, but let’s leave it at that. He won.”

  • Bucks put winning streak on line against Clippers

    Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to key an offensive surge that has led to Milwaukee's four-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and six assists during the Bucks' streak, and Milwaukee is averaging 132 points over their past three wins over the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks, and the two-time league MVP, will try to keep their momentum going on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup of two of the leading teams in their respective conferences.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim full results: Alvarez makes easy work of Yildirim

    Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Sacramento delivers excruciating NBA bad beat to end the week

    If you turned off the Kings game with a minute to go, you were surprised to wake up to a loss.

  • Mike Tomlin criticizes NFL's lack of Black coaches, calls Eric Bieniemy situation a 'head-scratcher'

    Mike Tomlin, typically quiet during the offseason, is speaking out about a 'collective failure' in NFL hiring practices.

  • Hatton ready to defend maiden PGA Tour title at Bay Hill

    Tyrrell Hatton added a red cardigan to his closet with his win at last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational and returns to Bay Hill this week knowing he must work on his putting if he wants to add a Green Jacket to his wardrobe at next month's Masters. World number six Hatton, the final winner on the PGA Tour before the COVID-19 shutdown, missed the cut at Augusta National last year and his best Masters finish in four starts was a share of 44th place in 2018. "I need to figure out how to putt at Augusta, if that is ever going to be happen, to be honest," the Englishman said on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.

  • Dominick Cruz elaborates on request to not have Keith Peterson referee UFC 259 fight

    The UFC has indicated Dominick Cruz's wish will be obliged, but it's up to the Nevada commission.

  • Zach Parise to be a healthy scratch for first time in Wild career

    The last time the he was a healthy scratch was 2005, his rookie year in New Jersey.

  • NFL Draft 2021: Deshaun Watson trade to the Dolphins that would instantly rebuild the Texans

    If the Houston Texans trade Deshaun Watson, this deal with the Miami Dolphins could instantly fix the AFC South franchise.

  • Detroit Lions begin WR makeover by signing Tyrell Williams, more moves to come

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a deal with wide receiver Tyrell Williams on a one-year, $6.2 million deal.

  • Trevor Bauer's agent says pitcher wanted to sign with Mets over Dodgers after merchandise screwup

    More bizarre details about Trevor Bauer’s free agency have turned up thanks to his agent, Rachel Luba, who said the pitcher wanted the Mets over the Dodgers after a merchandise snafu.