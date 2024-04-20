Aston Martin protests qualifying results over Sainz crash

Aston Martin has protested the results of qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix due to the crash suffered by Carlos Sainz.

Sainz lost control out of the final corner during Q2 and spun to the inside of the track, hitting the barrier and stopping with a broken front wing. The red flag was brought out to interrupt the session, but Sainz was then able to restart his car without external help, and returned to the pits under his own power.

Ferrari was then able to replace the front wing and check the car for other damage before Sainz rejoined the session and advanced to Q3, while Lance Stroll was knocked out in 11th place for Aston Martin.

The protest from Aston Martin is against a breach of Article 39.6 of the Sporting Regulations, that states: “Any driver whose car stops on the track during the qualifying session or the Sprint shootout will not be permitted to take any further part in that session.”

Story originally appeared on Racer