Asterisk Talley gears up for first U.S. Women’s Open

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Chowchilla native Asterisk Talley is preparing for her first U.S. Women’s Open. The 15-year-old is the youngest player in the field.

Talley qualified after shooting 5-under-par 137 to get the second spot from the San Joaquin Country Club qualifier in Fresno.

