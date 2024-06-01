Asterisk Talley, 15, having the time of her life contending at U.S. Women’s Open

LANCASTER, Pa. – Technically, Asterisk Talley is still in school. The Chowchilla High School freshman actually had a bunch of homework due on Friday, but hoped her teachers would give her a pass as she plays her way up the leaderboard in her U.S. Women’s Open debut.

“I feel like I can kind of fluctuate with the due date,” said Talley from Golf Channel’s U.S. Women’s Open Live From desk, “even though they were like ‘no exceptions.'”

The 15-year-old media darling from Chowchilla, California, was in high demand after carding rounds of 70-71 at Lancaster Country Club to finish in the top five with fellow amateur Megan Schofill. Coming into her first LPGA major, Talley had a stair-step approach to her goals for the week.

“I first wanted to make the cut,” said Talley, “and if that, I wanted to get low amateur, and if I was playing good enough, I wanted to win. But you know, I feel like setting the bar high for myself really helps me play better golf because if I expect the best out of myself and I don’t meet that, then I’m still doing OK, so I feel like that’s worked for me.”

"I have a bunch [of homework], and it's all due today." 😂 15-year-old amateur Asterisk Talley shares her #USWomensOpen experience so far after carding solid rounds of 70-71 to reach T-11. pic.twitter.com/Id6LjGhCZN — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 31, 2024

Known for her calm nature on the golf course, the long-hitting Talley, whose name means “little star” in Greek, has tackled this demanding William Flynn design with maturity beyond her years.

Of course, it’s not unusual for teens to make headlines at this event. 2014 champion Michelle Wie West first made the cut at the Women’s Open in 2003 at age 13. She’d tie for 13th the following year at age 14.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda made her first cut at a Women’s Open in 2013 at age 14, ultimately tying for 64th. Lexi Thompson was 14 when she made the cut in 2009 and tied for 34th. Canadian legend Brooke Henderson made the cut as a 15-year-old in 2013 and tied for 10th at age 16 at Pinehurst.

LPGA founder Marlene Hagge holds the record for being the youngest player to make the cut in this championship in 1947 at age 13.

Talley, who won her first USGA title earlier this month at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, was a spectator at this event last year and has been wanting to qualify “forever.” Now that she’s made it, the fearless player feels comfortable enough to feel like she belongs.

“I’m just trying to have a good time out here,” said Talley. “I want my first Open to be memorable and for it to always be something I can look back on and say I had the time of my life, and I feel like earlier in the week I wasn’t having a lot of fun.

“Then when I started playing the tournament rounds I had so much fun out here. I’m having the best time of my life, so I hope that I can look back and just remember this time.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek