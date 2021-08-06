Breaking News:

Kevin Durant will reportedly sign 4-year, $198 million extension with Nets

Astek raises new funds to accelerate growth and continue strategic acquisitions

ASTEK Canada
·4 min read

Astek secures €200 million in financing arranged by H.I.G. WhiteHorse

MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astek announced today a new step towards achieving its development goals with the signing of a €200 million unitranche financing arranged by H.I.G. WhiteHorse as well as the participation of the management team in the capital structure, alongside the founder and other directors. The access to these new resources will support its external growth plan and targeted development policy.

As a pioneer in the distinct approach of combining engineering (outsourced R&D) and digital technologies (information systems), Astek has been assisting companies with their major technological challenges for 30 years. These businesses, which have become essential to effectively meeting the challenges of digital transformation for clients, are driving Astek’s growth momentum. Beyond its strong organic growth, the group realized six targeted acquisitions(*) over the past two years, strengthening its global geographical footprint, expertise and service offering.

An efficient financing system to support its Ambition 2024 strategic plan, which calls for strong growth

While maintaining a sustained and steady organic growth of over 10% per year, Astek will accelerate its development in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia and be a leading player in the consolidation of the sector in these continents.

The year 2020 saw the consolidation of more than €270 million in revenue. The group is targeting revenues of €360 million in 2021, intends to exceed the €500 million revenue milestone by 2024 and maintain an EBITDA margin of more than 10%, as per its Ambition 2024 strategic plan.

H.I.G. WhiteHorse is the arranger of this Unitranche issuance, an attractive, flexible and tailored financing structure to effectively support the development of Astek. AXA IM Alts will also participate in this Unitranche issuance alongside H.I.G. WhiteHorse.

This debt financing is combined with access to the capital structure for managers, alongside the founder and other directors.

H.I.G. WhiteHorse is the direct lending credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $45 billion in assets under management, which has been an active investor since its inception in 1993, acquiring over 300 companies and providing capital to many growth companies. The issuance of this unitranche funding is fully in line with H.I.G. WhiteHorse's priorities to support growing companies as they seek to achieve their goals.

Thanks to the confidence and investment of these two prestigious partners, Astek will continue to build upon its unparalleled momentum and reach its billion-dollar turnover target promptly, consolidating its position as a key player in Eastern Europe, Canada and France,” said Jean-Luc Bernard, Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Astek.

”I would like to thank H.I.G. and AXA for their confidence in helping us reach this new milestone in the development of Astek. Our ambitions for 2024 and beyond are very strong, with a target of one billion euros in turnover. They demonstrate the relevance of our unique positioning in attractive markets. Based on the skills and commitment of our teams, we plan to keep up the momentum, driven by our ability to innovate and support our customers in their digitalisation efforts,” said Julien Gavaldon, Chief Executive Officer of Astek.

“Astek has grown significantly in recent years, including in 2020, despite the Covid-19 crisis. Today, Astek is well positioned in a market with strong growth prospects, driven by an increasing need for digitalization among businesses and a fragmented market that continues to consolidate. We are excited to contribute to the future success of this group with our tailored financing,” commented Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe.

“We are very pleased to support Astek, which is most likely the last independent digital and IT services company of this size in France. Over the last few years, Astek has benefitted from significant growth based on solid market fundamentals in both France and internationally, a clear roadmap and a high-quality management team. We are thrilled to support Astek in this new chapter of its development and thereby contribute to the continuation of its ambitious growth plan,” said Charles Bourgeois, Principal, H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe.

(*) Overview of recent acquisitions made by Astek

In February 2021, Astek expanded into Belgium and the Netherlands through the acquisition of Immune-IT, an IT services, testing and digital transformation specialist.

In December 2020, Astek acquired the Ineat group, present in France, China and Canada, specialized in digital transformation, user experience and e-commerce.

In November 2020, the merger with Meritek, one of the leaders in IT and digital transformation in the banking, insurance and transportation sectors in Quebec, allowed Astek to become a major player in Canada with more than 500 consultants.

Previously, in December 2019, Astek acquired Prosoft Lab and Core Services, bringing together more than 200 consultants specializing in IT, particularly in the banking sector, thus strengthening its leading position in the Polish market.

In July 2019, the merger with Intitek, a group of more than 800 people present in France, Canada, Spain and Poland, in the digital transformation, outsourced R&D and connected objects markets, enabled Astek to cross the €210 million turnover mark.

List of participating councils

For Astek

Vulcain (M&A): Gauthier Baijot (Partner), Thierry Falque-Pierrotin (Partner), François-Emmanuel Hébert (Vice- President), Théo Dahan (Analyst), Quentin Passel (Analyst)

Indefi (VDD Strategy): David Toledano (Partner)

Eight Advisory (VDD Finance): Mathieu Morisot (Partner), Julie Vuarchex (Manager)

JP Weber (VDD social/fiscal Poland): Tomasz Bartoszek (Associate Partner), Tomasz Sadurski (Associate Partner)

Edge Avocats (legal advice): Claire Baufine-Ducrocq (Partner), Alison Dargon (Jurist)

Keels Avocats (fiscal advice): Laurent Partouche (Partner), Adélie Louvigné (Lawyer), Claire Jondot (Jurist)

Nabarro Béraud Avocats (legal advice on financing): Jonathan Nabarro (Partner), Marie Santunione (Lawyer)

For H.I.G. WhiteHorse and AXA IM Alts

H.I.G. WhiteHorse: Pascal Meysson, Charles Bourgeois, Romain Hernot

AXA IM Alts: Thierry Martet, Isabelle Landes, Ruben Oudjman

McDermott Will & Emery (legal advisor on financing): Pierre-Arnoux Mayoly (Partner), Shirin Deyhim (Lawyer)

About Astek

Founded in France in 1988, Astek is a global player in engineering and technology consulting, present on five continents. With its expertise in many industrial and tertiary sectors, it supports its international clients in the intelligent deployment of their products and services, and in the implementation of their digital transformation.

Since its creation, the Group has based its development on a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and on the support and skills development of its 5,000 employees who are committed every day to promoting a combination of digital technologies and complex systems engineering. Pro-forma of acquisitions, the Group plans to achieve a turnover of €360 million in 2021.

Press contact
Claire Doligez (cdoligez@Image7.fr) and Charlotte Le Barbier (clebarbier@image7.fr)
Tel: 01 53 70 74 70


Recommended Stories

  • This Fund Manager Told Investors He Was Acquiring De Rosa Bikes. Now, He Faces Criminal Charges

    Sam Mancini of Outdoor Capital Partners was arrested and charged with securities fraud. Here’s what we know.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy Or Sell After Earnings Meet Second-Quarter Forecasts?

    Is Merck stock a buy or a sell after the company met second-quarter earnings forecasts, though sales beat expectations?

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • CVS: Long-Term Looks Healthy

    CVS Health (CVS) stock is trading at $80.05 per share, down 2% since the company released its latest quarterly report on Wednesday. Yet, the stock is still up about 17% year-to-date. Let’s look at the quarterly numbers and see what's going on. Sales came in at $72.62 billion, up about 11% on a year-over-year basis. This beat Wall Street expectations of $70.24 billion. The bottom line was also better-than-expected. CVS posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.42, exceeding the consensus predictio

  • After a flopped IPO, Robinhood is now worth twice as much as Nasdaq

    After starting out as a dud, Robinhood’s newly minted public shares are giving traders on Reddit plenty of meme-material. The stock has perked up after initially drooping below the IPO price, with some 176 million shares changing hands yesterday, more than the previous three days combined, according to FactSet data. The trading momentum pushed Robinhood’s market capitalization to about double that of industry stalwart Nasdaq, the exchange operator, and to roughly the same as Swiss bank UBS, which has roots going back to the 19th century.

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) Spooks the Market Even After Raising the Guidance

    General Motors Company(NYSE:GM)hit the 4-month low after the company posted a small positive surprise but warned about the outlook for the rest of the year. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of.With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting.

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Fortinet a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • 13 Ways To Invest That Don’t Involve the Stock Market

    Prefer to grow your money outside the stock market? Check out alternative investment options to put your money to work for you without buying stocks.

  • Bayer buys biopharma firm Vividion Therapeutics for up to $2 billion

    Bayer on Thursday said it acquired U.S.-based biopharmaceuticals company Vividion Therapeutics for up to $2 billion to boost its ability to discover new treatments and lift the value of its drug pipeline. The deal, expected to close during the third quarter, includes a $1.5 billion upfront payment as well as possible milestone payments of up to $500 million, the agriculture and pharmaceuticals group said in a statement. "Identification of drug candidates for proteins that are considered undruggable is a great challenge in drug discovery," Bayer said.

  • Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board

    The consumer goods giant appointed the founder of Trian Fund Management to its board in 2018, following a bitter months-long proxy fight - the biggest ever involving a U.S. company at the time. Trian has sold some of its stake in P&G since 2017. "P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Fidelity Takes 7.4% Stake in Marathon Digital

    The investment reflects growing institutional and individual interest in investing in crypto-related companies.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • Robinhood gains 8%, closing out wild trading week

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares opened 14% higher on Friday after a wild week for the stock.

  • Jeff Bezos loses spot as richest man in the world

    Billionaires’ fortunes soared during the pandemic

  • Lionsgate Records Quarterly Loss of $45.4 Million, Starz Global Streaming Subscriptions Hit 16.7 Million

    Lionsgate’s investment in streaming paid off during its most recent financial quarter, as its Starz platform topped 16.7 million global subscribers. But it wasn’t all good news at the media company, which reported a net loss of $45.4 million and a loss of 20 cents per share. That compared unfavorably to a profit of $51.1 […]

  • Spend or Save: Should I Pay Off My Mortgage or Invest for Retirement?

    The trade-off between paying off your mortgage and saving more for retirement depends on how long you've had the mortgage and how far you are from retiring.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow jump to all-time highs after blowout July jobs report

    Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid Worldwide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Gensler’s Preference for Bitcoin Futures Products Is Likely Bad News for a Spot BTC ETF

    The SEC chairman's comments this week are causing issuers to readjust their expectations for the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF.