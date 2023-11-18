Assumption's Turner leads Houma- and Thibodaux-area top high school football performers

Here's a look at some of the top performers from Houma- and Thibodaux-area teams in the second round of the LHSAA high school football playoffs:

LHSAA Second Round Top Performers

Assumption running back Chase Jacobs rushed for a touchdown in a win over Breaux Bridge.

E.D. White wide receiver Paxton Lafont caught nine passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in a win over De La Salle.

E.D. White kicker Ty Powell made four extra points, a field goal, and a tackle against De La Salle.

E.D. White kicker Ty Powell warms up his leg before the Cardinals' game against De La Salle.

E.D. White quarterback Jake Sternfels passed for 192 yards and two touchdowns against De La Salle.

E.D. White linebacker Taylor Thibodaux made seven tackles, four tackles for a loss, and blocked an extra point against De La Salle.

E.D. White safety Nate Thompson intercepted a pass against De La Salle.

Assumption quarterback Reece Turner rushed for four touchdowns and passed for a touchdown against Breaux Bridge.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Reece Turner leads Houma- and Thibodaux-area top football performers