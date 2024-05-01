Advertisement

Assumption Knights girls’ soccer defeat North Scott Lancers 3-1

Brian Weckerly
Assumption High School took on North Scott High School in a battle of girls’ soccer.

The Knights beat the Lancers 3-1.

