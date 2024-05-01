Assumption beats North Scott 3-1
Assumption beats North Scott 3-1
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.
Assumption beats North Scott 3-1
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.
“It’s part of the game … Wish we would’ve caught it.”
Despite not having Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard available, the Bucks flew to a 23-point win over the Pacers on Tuesday night.
Rockne had been buried at Highland Cemetery for 93 years.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
Abreu has struggled at the plate since joining the Astros on a $58.5 million contract in 2022.
The Bucks face Game 4 with a 2-1 deficit and both of their All-Stars sidelined.
Elly De La Cruz has been scorching to start the fantasy baseball season — but is there an end in sight? Dalton Del Don gives his take on that and more.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to discuss the breaking news that Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Houston Texans. The trio dive into the how and why of the blockbuster trade, including what went wrong for Diggs in Buffalo, how the Texans decided to put all their chips on the table, Diggs as a personality fit in Houston, what it means for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and how this trade shapes the AFC playoff race for years to come.
Murphy was an all-conference offensive tackle in his first season at Appalachian State.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
Finch collided with Mike Conley in the final two minutes of Minnesota's series-ending win over the Suns.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 season.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.