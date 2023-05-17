Before assuming Tennessee Titans lost AJ Brown trade, let's wait for Treylon Burks | Estes

You know where the Tennessee Titans turned, right? The exact moment it all went wrong?

Consequently, their ex-general manager was fired, they blew a huge lead in the AFC South and a once-stable playoff contender veered into a shaky, downward trajectory toward irrelevance.

What happened?

The A.J. Brown trade happened, of course. That iceberg for the RMS Titans. As bad a fleecing as the NFL had seen in a while, putting the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl and Jon Robinson out of work. This narrative about the Titans' demise is so widely accepted, it ignores a good reason why it could still prove false.

And that reason stood Tuesday behind a podium at the Titans’ facility, drenched in sweat, talking about how this year is different. How he's different.

Titans receiver Treylon Burks, indeed, sounded like a new person.

“I feel great,” he said. “Running fast, not having any problems with breathing, and really just having fun, man. I'm in a good place.”

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks responds to questions from reporters at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Good for him. Better for the Titans.

Other than maybe quarterback Ryan Tannehill, no player looms more important than Burks in determining the success or failure of the Titans in 2023. It isn’t just that he’s the Titans’ No. 1 receiver. It’s that the Titans, at this point, don’t even have a No. 2 receiver.

Burks is by far the most formidable pass-catching option for the Titans, given how they dropped Robert Woods in the offseason and did little to replace him or beef up an alarmingly thin group. A breakout sophomore season for Burks wouldn’t be a luxury. It looks more like a necessity.

What if Treylon Burks does it, though?

Why not? It could happen. He could be a special receiver in the NFL. He showed that in college at Arkansas. He hinted at it last season, too. While slowed by injuries as a rookie, he flashed enough talent to show why the Titans thought he was worthy of a first-round pick, essentially as their A.J. 2.0.

Burks isn't there yet.

But, in fairness, who would be?

Has any rookie receiver been shoved into a more unfair situation than Burks was in 2022? Bad offense, soon-to-be-fired coordinator, injured quarterback, sub-par receiving group and, perhaps worst of all, a Titans fanbase that – through no fault of Burks – can’t help but associate him with the memory of that excruciating draft-night trade.

That last part isn’t going away, either. As long as Burks is playing in Tennessee, he’ll be compared to Brown. And as high as that bar was to start, Brown raised it last season. His 1,496 receiving yards in 2022 for the Philadelphia Eagles would have been the third-best season in the history of his old franchise.

If Burks were to even get within 193 yards of that total in 2023, it’d be something that hasn’t been done for the Titans (or Houston Oilers) in 59 years (including Brown’s first three seasons).

That’s the standard we’re talking about here.

Let's see what happens

Titans fans should be encouraged by what Burks said Tuesday – and how he said it. He was open and direct and confident in a way that he wasn't in 2022.

He referenced “mistakes that I made, especially coming into camp,” and you’d assume that had to do with being in better shape. Because he spoke a lot about his decision to train exclusively at the Titans facility this offseason. In doing so, he discussed his struggles in the past to breathe, a topic he went out of his way last summer to avoid discussing publicly.

That was back when Burks was missing practice time for mysterious reasons. Receivers coach Rob Moore later told ESPN that Burks was dealing with asthma.

“That's why I've been here,” Burks said Tuesday, “making sure that I'm running in the heat. When I do get that feeling, I know how to control it now. … I've been here the whole offseason. I didn't go train out at the beach or anything. I stayed here. I wanted to stay around the facility.”

Don’t gloss over that. It’s a big deal. Offseason conditioning has been referenced as a hurdle for Burks in the past.

Coach Mike Vrabel likes Titans players to stick around and train with the team, and on Tuesday, Burks’ new teammate Sean Murphy-Bunting offered insight into why that may be the case.

“We do a lot of things that other teams in the league aren’t doing at this time,” said Murphy-Bunting, a cornerback who joined the Titans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “… We’re doing stuff that’s not easy. There are days where I’ve trained last year and the year before where it’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t bad.’ But every day you come here, it’s work.”

Burks has embraced the work. You can tell.

Through his words and his actions, Burks appears to be all-in with the Titans right now.

Good thing, too.

Because the Titans dang sure are all-in on him.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: As for A.J. Brown trade, Tennessee Titans have hopes on Treylon Burks