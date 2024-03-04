Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

UConn (26-3) Houston (26-3) Purdue (26-3) Tennessee (23-6) Arizona (23-6) Iowa St. (23-6) Creighton (22-8) Marquette (22-7) North Carolina (23-6) Duke (23-6) Illinois (22-7) Baylor (21-8) Kentucky (21-8) Auburn (22-7) Kansas (21-8) Alabama (20-9) South Carolina (24-5) Washington St. (23-7) San Diego St. (22-7) Utah St. (24-5) Gonzaga (24-6) Saint Mary's (24-7) BYU (21-8) South Florida (22-5) Princeton (23-3)

Mar 3, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate and pose for a photo as they are named Big East Regular Season Champions after the game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Also considered: Boise State (21-8).

Dropped out: No. 21 Dayton (22-6) after losing to Loyola Chicago; No. 24 Florida (20-9) after losing to No. 18 South Carolina.

Entered: BYU at No. 23 after winning at No. 7 Kansas and beating TCU; Princeton at No. 25 after beating Cornell for its eighth straight win.

Analysis: Moving UConn back to No. 1 after impressive destructions of Villanova and Seton Hall…the other big winner is Creighton, which rises five spots after beating Seton Hall and No. 5 Marquette by double-figures (yes, Marquette was shorthanded)…the big loser is Kansas, which drops eight spots after losing to BYU and Baylor…Princeton doesn’t have the metrics because high-majors avoided them like the plague, but this team is fully capable of advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend – again – with five players who did it last March.

By conference: Big 12 (5), SEC (5), Big East (3), ACC (2), Big Ten (2), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2), West Coast (2), American (1), Ivy (1),

