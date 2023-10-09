Associated Press Top 25 college basketball preseason poll 2023-24: Jerry Carino's ballot

There is no major American sport as unpredictable as college basketball. It’s a big part of the charm. It’s also a big part of the challenge of filling out a preseason Top 25 ballot.

Once again, I am New Jersey’s voter in the 62-voter Associated Press Top 25 poll for men’s hoops. I can say with confidence that preseason rankings are a crapshoot, whether they come from human beings or a computer algorithm.

For example, last season’s preseason AP Top 25 didn’t rank eventual champ Connecticut at all – and did rank North Carolina, which wound up missing the NCAA Tournament, as No. 1.

The authoritative analytics website Kenpom.com’s 2022-23 preseason rankings had North Carolina at No. 9, fellow underachiever Kentucky at No. 1 and UConn at No. 27. Kenpom also had 2023 Final Four participants Miami and Florida Atlantic at 42nd and 89th, respectively (both were unranked in the preseason AP poll). Kenpom had FAU one spot behind DePaul. DePaul!

Both rankings did have NCAA Tournament finalist San Diego State in the preseason Top 25 (18th by Kenpom, 19th by AP).

For the record, my 2022-23 preseason ballot had North Carolina No. 1, San Diego State No. 12 and UConn No. 23.

Now that we’ve established the degree of difficulty, which only has gotten harder in the transfer-portal age, let’s look at my preseason AP ballot for 2023-24. Analysis follows.

The ballot

Duke (27-9) Kansas (28-8) Florida Atlantic (35-4) Purdue (29-6) Marquette (29-7) Creighton (24-13) Michigan State (21-13) Tennessee (25-11) Connecticut (31-8) Houston (33-4) Texas A&M (25-10) San Diego State (32-7) Gonzaga (31-6) Saint Mary’s (27-8) Miami (29-8) Texas (29-9) Arizona (28-7) Arkansas (22-14) Villanova (17-17) North Carolina (20-13) USC (22-11) Baylor (23-11) Maryland (22-13) Boise State (24-10) St. John’s (18-15)

Also considered: Yale (21-9), Kentucky (22-12).

By conference: Big East (5), Big 12 (4), ACC (3), Big Ten (3), SEC (3), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2), West Coast (2), American (1).

Why Duke at No. 1? Continuity. The ACC Tournament champions return four starters, including a surefire preseason All-American. In the current environment, continuity is an enormous intangible.

Why is FAU No. 3? Continuity. The Owls return nearly everyone from a Final Four squad that won 35 games. I rank them above Purdue, which also returns everyone from a Big Ten title, in part because FAU’s everybody actually beat FDU two days after Purdue could not.

The Owls didn’t catch lighting in a bottle last March. They were flat-out better than Purdue and the vast majority of squads in the field.

Where is Kentucky? Unranked. No program gets overrated each October like Kentucky. Yes, we know the Wildcats have a loaded freshman class. But this sport is loaded with fifth-year players and 25-year-old guys right now, only a couple of the Wildcats have actually achieved anything at the college level.

And let’s be honest: John Calipari has been getting less out of more for a while now. No one ever mistook Cal for Tom Izzo, but during his peak years, he was good at getting buy-in and cohesion from his blue-chippers. Can he even do that anymore? It’s a fair question.

Projecting the mid-major sleepers: If you have eyeballs, you know how much mid-majors have closed the gap on high-majors in recent years. Yet preseason rankings continually underrate many contenders from the mid-major ranks. I’m bullish on Saint Mary’s and Boise State, prolific winners that return a lot.

In that vein I gave deep thought to ranking Yale, which brings four starters and several subs back from a squad that was right there with eventual Sweet 16 darling Princeton last season. Ultimately I placed St. John’s in the final spot, not because the Johnnies collected a bunch of talent in the offseason, but because if anyone can get that talent on the same page quickly, it’s Rick Pitino.

By the way, the AP’s preseason Top 25 poll will be released Oct. 16 at noon.

Carino’s Preseason AP All-America ballot

Tyler Kolek, Marquette (Sr., G, 12.9 ppg, 7.5 apg, 4.1 rpg)

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M (Jr., G, 16.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg)

Kyle Filipowski, Duke (So., F/C, 15.9 ppg, 8.9 rpg)

Armando Bacot, North Carolina (Gr., F/C 15.9 ppg., 10.4 rpg)

Zach Edey, Purdue (Sr., C, 22.3 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 2.1 bpg)

Also considered: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas (Sr., C, 17.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg); Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton (Sr., C, 15.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.1 bpg).

Analysis: You can make a case that the five best players in the sport are Kolek and four centers, but the AP asks that voters submit five players who reasonably could take the floor together. That eliminates a four-center submission.

Kolek, Edey and Filipowski are no-brainers. Bacot, like Kolek, was a third-team AP All-American last postseason, so that’s a helpful guidepost.

