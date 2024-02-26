Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

Houston (24-3) UConn (25-3) Purdue (25-3) Tennessee (21-6) Marquette (21-6) Iowa State (21-6) Arizona (21-6) Kansas (21-6) North Carolina (21-6) Auburn (21-6) Duke (21-6) Illinois (20-7) Baylor (19-8) Kentucky (19-8) Alabama (19-8) Creighton (20-8) Saint Mary’s (23-6) Utah State (22-5) San Diego State (21-7) South Carolina (22-5) Washington State (21-7) Dayton (21-5) BYU (19-8) Florida (19-8) South Florida (21-5)

Also considered: Clemson (19-8).

Feb 19, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) reacts after a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dropped out: No. 22 Colorado State (20-8) after losses to New Mexico and UNVL; No. 23 Texas Tech (19-8) after a loss to UCF.

Entered: Utah State at No. 18 after beating No. 19 San Diego State and moving into first place in the Mountain West; South Florida at No. 25 after winning 13 straight, including wins over Florida Atlantic and Memphis.

Analysis: After UConn’s loss at Creighton it’s time for Houston, which sits at No. 1 in Kenpom, No. 1 in the NET and in first place in the loaded Big 12, to move to the top spot after a week that included wins over No. 6 Iowa State and No. 11 Baylor…there was not much else in terms of significant movement…Ten different conferences are on represented on my ballot this week, perhaps a harbinger of a wide-open Big Dance to come.

By conference: SEC (6), Big 12 (5), Big East (3), ACC (2), Big Ten (2), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (2), American (1), Atlantic-10 (1), West Coast (1).

