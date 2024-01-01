Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

Purdue (12-1) Kansas (12-1) Houston (13-0) UConn (11-2) Tennessee (9-3) Kentucky (10-2) North Carolina (9-3) Marquette (11-3) Illinois (10-2) Oklahoma (12-1) BYU (12-1) Colorado State (12-1) Arizona (10-3) Duke (9-3) Baylor (10-2) Clemson (11-1) Florida Atlantic (10-3) Memphis (11-2) James Madison (13-0) Texas (10-2) Wisconsin (9-3) Providence (11-2) Auburn (10-2) Mississippi (13-0) San Diego State (11-2)

Dec 20, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley talks with an official during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dropped out: No. 13 Gonzaga (9-4) after a 10-point loss to San Diego State; No. 22 Creighton after a loss at No. 10 Marquette (the Jays’ third in the past four games).

Entered: Auburn at No. 23; San Diego State at No. 25.

Also considered: Princeton (12-1), Mississippi State (11-2), Utah (11-2).

Analysis: Arizona falls nine spots after an 18-point loss to Stanford…FAU drops 10 spots after a loss to Florida-Gulf Coast…no big risers because there was not a lot of action during the holiday week…with six road wins and a neutral win, Princeton (Net: 27) is back on the radar.

By conference: Big 12 (6), SEC (4), ACC (3), Big East (3), Big Ten (3), Mountain West (2), American (2), Sun Belt (1), Pac-12 (1).

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: AP Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot