Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot
Purdue (12-1)
Kansas (12-1)
Houston (13-0)
UConn (11-2)
Tennessee (9-3)
Kentucky (10-2)
North Carolina (9-3)
Marquette (11-3)
Illinois (10-2)
Oklahoma (12-1)
BYU (12-1)
Colorado State (12-1)
Arizona (10-3)
Duke (9-3)
Baylor (10-2)
Clemson (11-1)
Florida Atlantic (10-3)
Memphis (11-2)
James Madison (13-0)
Texas (10-2)
Wisconsin (9-3)
Providence (11-2)
Auburn (10-2)
Mississippi (13-0)
San Diego State (11-2)
Dropped out: No. 13 Gonzaga (9-4) after a 10-point loss to San Diego State; No. 22 Creighton after a loss at No. 10 Marquette (the Jays’ third in the past four games).
Entered: Auburn at No. 23; San Diego State at No. 25.
Also considered: Princeton (12-1), Mississippi State (11-2), Utah (11-2).
Analysis: Arizona falls nine spots after an 18-point loss to Stanford…FAU drops 10 spots after a loss to Florida-Gulf Coast…no big risers because there was not a lot of action during the holiday week…with six road wins and a neutral win, Princeton (Net: 27) is back on the radar.
By conference: Big 12 (6), SEC (4), ACC (3), Big East (3), Big Ten (3), Mountain West (2), American (2), Sun Belt (1), Pac-12 (1).
Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.
