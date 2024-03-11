Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

UConn (28-3) Houston (28-3) Purdue (28-3) North Carolina (25-6) Tennessee (24-7) Creighton (23-8) Iowa St. (24-7) Marquette (23-8) Kentucky (23-8) Arizona (24-7) Duke (24-7) Illinois (23-8) Auburn (24-7) Baylor (22-9) Utah St. (26-5) Kansas (22-9) South Carolina (25-6) Nevada (26-6) Gonzaga (24-6) Saint Mary's (24-7) Dayton (24-6) Boise State (22-9) BYU (22-9) Alabama (21-10) Princeton (24-3)

Princeton men's basketball coach Mitch Henderson reacts to a call during the men's college basketball game between Rutgers and Princeton played at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Dropped out: No. 18 Washington State (23-8) after a loss to Washington; No. 21 San Diego State (22-9) after losses to UNVL and Boise State; No. 24 South Florida (23-6) after a loss to Tulsa.

Entered: Nevada at No. 18 after seven straight wins; Boise State at No. 22 after a win at No. 21 San Diego State; Princeton at No. 25 after nine straight wins.

Also considered: Texas Tech (22-9)

Analysis: UConn remains my No. 1 as the defending national champ continues to mow down opponents…Kentucky is the big winner, rising six spots after a win at No. 4 Tennessee…Alabama is the big loser, falling eight spots after an 18-point loss to Florida…Princeton remains on my ballot, metrics be damned. Have you seen the Tigers play? You will soon.

By conference: SEC (5), Big 12 (5), Big East (3), Mountain West (3), ACC (2), Big Ten (2), West Coast (2), Pac-12 (1), Atlantic-10 (1), Ivy (1).

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: AP Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot