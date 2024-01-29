Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

UConn (18-2) Purdue (19-2) North Carolina (17-3) Houston (18-2) Tennessee (15-4) Duke (15-4) Wisconsin (16-4) Marquette (15-5) Creighton (16-5) Utah St. (18-2) Texas Tech (16-3) Iowa St. (16-4) Kansas (16-4) Kentucky (15-4) Illinois (15-5) Arizona (15-5) FAU (17-4) New Mexico (18-3) TCU (15-5) Baylor (14-5) Alabama (14-6) Auburn (16-4) BYU (15-5) Dayton (16-3) Oklahoma (15-5)

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley encourages the team in the first half of a college basketball game between the Connecticut Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Cintas Cetner in Cincinnati.

Dropped out: No. 19 Memphis (15-5) after a loss to UAB; No. 24 Colorado State (15-5) after losses to Nevada and Wyoming

Entered: TCU at No. 19 after a win over No. 15 Baylor; Alabama at No. 21 after a win over No. 8 Auburn.

Also considered: San Diego State (16-4)

Analysis: No movement in the top 5, but after that there was bloodletting…It’s always tough to assess teams in a league like the Big 12, which is incredibly deep…The big riser is Iowa State, which jumps 11 spots after beating No. 7 Kansas…The big losers are Auburn and Oklahoma, which drop 14 spots each after 0-2 weeks…Memphis had no business being in last week’s poll and must drop out to spare the institution further embarrassment…The Pac-12 stinks to high heaven.

By conference: Big 12 (8), SEC (4), Big East (3), Big Ten (3), ACC (2), Mountain West (2), Atlantic 10 (1), American (1), Pac-12 (1).

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: AP Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot