Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot
UConn (18-2)
Purdue (19-2)
North Carolina (17-3)
Houston (18-2)
Tennessee (15-4)
Duke (15-4)
Wisconsin (16-4)
Marquette (15-5)
Creighton (16-5)
Utah St. (18-2)
Texas Tech (16-3)
Iowa St. (16-4)
Kansas (16-4)
Kentucky (15-4)
Illinois (15-5)
Arizona (15-5)
FAU (17-4)
New Mexico (18-3)
TCU (15-5)
Baylor (14-5)
Alabama (14-6)
Auburn (16-4)
BYU (15-5)
Dayton (16-3)
Oklahoma (15-5)
Dropped out: No. 19 Memphis (15-5) after a loss to UAB; No. 24 Colorado State (15-5) after losses to Nevada and Wyoming
Entered: TCU at No. 19 after a win over No. 15 Baylor; Alabama at No. 21 after a win over No. 8 Auburn.
Also considered: San Diego State (16-4)
Analysis: No movement in the top 5, but after that there was bloodletting…It’s always tough to assess teams in a league like the Big 12, which is incredibly deep…The big riser is Iowa State, which jumps 11 spots after beating No. 7 Kansas…The big losers are Auburn and Oklahoma, which drop 14 spots each after 0-2 weeks…Memphis had no business being in last week’s poll and must drop out to spare the institution further embarrassment…The Pac-12 stinks to high heaven.
By conference: Big 12 (8), SEC (4), Big East (3), Big Ten (3), ACC (2), Mountain West (2), Atlantic 10 (1), American (1), Pac-12 (1).
Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.
This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: AP Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot