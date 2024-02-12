Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

UConn (22-2) Purdue (22-2) Houston (21-3) Marquette (18-5) Arizona (19-5) North Carolina (19-5) Kansas (19-5) Duke (18-5) Tennessee (17-6) Iowa St. (18-5) Baylor (17-6) Auburn (19-5) South Carolina (21-3) Illinois (17-6) Oklahoma (18-6) Dayton (19-4) Creighton (17-7) Alabama (17-7) Saint Mary’s (20-6) Indiana State (22-3) Colorado State (19-5) Utah State (20-4) BYU (17-6) San Diego State (18-6) Virginia (19-5)

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek (11) celebrates with a young fan after Marquette's victory against St. John's on Saturday February 10, 2024 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

Dropped out: No. 11 Wisconsin (16-8) after losing to Michigan and Rutgers; No. 17 Kentucky (16-7) after losing to Gonzaga; No. 20 FAU (19-5) after losing to UAB; No. 23 Texas Tech (17-6) after losing to No. 13 Baylor; No. 25 New Mexico (19-5) after losing to UNLV.

Entered: Oklahoma at No. 15 after beating No. 21 BYU by 16; Saint Mary’s (4-2 vs. Quad 1) at No. 19 after winning 12 straight, including at Gonzaga; Indiana State (4-3 vs. Quads 1-2) at No. 20 after winning nine straight; Colorado State (7-4 vs. Quads 1-2) at No. 21 after beating Boise State by 13; Virginia (6-4 vs. Quads 1-2) at No. 25 after eight straight wins.

Also considered: Grand Canyon (22-2), Nevada (19-5).

Analysis: It’s hard to go from No. 11 to out in one week but Wisconsin does that with room to spare after stinking up Ann Arbor and Piscataway…in a week where nobody rose much, Iowa State is the big riser by going up four spots after wins over Texas and TCU…conference play is chewing just about everyone up except the upper elite, so we try to take that into account in deep leagues like the Big 12 and the Mountain West…the Pac-12 is dying a disgraceful death.

By conference: Big 12 (6), SEC (4), ACC (3), Big East (3), Mountain West (3), Big Ten (2), Atlantic 10 (1), Missouri Valley (1), Pac-12 (1), West Coast (1).

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: AP Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot