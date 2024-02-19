Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

UConn (24-2) Houston (23-3) Arizona (20-5) Iowa State (20-5) Marquette (19-6) Purdue (23-3) Tennessee (19-6) Kansas (20-6) North Carolina (20-6) Duke (20-5) Baylor (19-6) Illinois (19-6) Alabama (18-7) Dayton (21-4) Creighton (19-7) Saint Mary’s (21-6) Kentucky (18-7) Auburn (20-6) San Diego State (20-6) Colorado State (20-6) TCU (18-7) Texas Tech (18-7) South Carolina (21-5) Florida (18-7) Grand Canyon (24-2)

Feb 18, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State students cheer behind Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at Value City Arena. Ohio State won 73-69.

Also considered: Michigan State (17-9), Washington State (20-6).

Dropped out: No. 19 BYU (18-7) after losing to Oklahoma State; No. 20 Wisconsin (17-9 after losing to Iowa); No. 21 Virginia (20-6) after losing to Pittsburgh; No. 23 Indiana State (22-5) after losing to Illinois State and Southern Illinois; No. 24 Florida Atlantic (20-6) after losing to South Florida; No. 25 Oklahoma (18-8) after losing to No. 12 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas, both by double digits.

Entered: San Diego State at No. 19 after wins over Colorado State and New Mexico; Colorado State at No. 20 after a 20-point win over Utah State; TCU at No. 21 after wins over West Virginia and Kansas State; Texas Tech at No. 22 after a 29-point win over No. 6 Kansas; Florida at No. 24 after winning 7 of 8, including a 26-poin win over Auburn; Grand Canyon at No. 25 (wins over San Diego State and San Francisco).

Analysis: I slapped Purdue hard because losing to an Ohio State program in disarray is bad and this notion that they are anywhere near UConn’s class needs to be stomped out…The big winner is Iowa State, which jumps six spots after continuing to roll through the Big 12 gauntlet…the big loser is South Carolina, which dropped 12 spots after an 0-2 week and is starting to smell fraudulent.

By conference: Big 12 (6), SEC (6), Big East (3), ACC (2), Big Ten (2), Atlantic-10 (1), Mountain West (2), Pac-12 (1), WAC (1), West Coast (1).

