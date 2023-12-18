Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

Purdue (10-1) Kansas (10-1) UConn (10-1) Houston (11-0) Arizona (8-1) Marquette (9-2) Oklahoma (10-0) Tennessee (8-3) Kentucky (8-2) North Carolina (7-3) Illinois (8-2) FAU (9-2) Baylor (9-1) Colorado St. (10-1) BYU (10-1) James Madison (10-0) Gonzaga (8-3) Creighton (9-2) Texas (8-2) Duke (7-3) Virginia (9-1) Wisconsin (8-3) Ole Miss (10-0) Memphis (8-2) Clemson (9-1)

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley

Dropped out: No. 24 Miami (8-2), who didn’t belong in the poll last week; No. 25 Northwestern (8-2), which laid one of the great eggs in modern Western Civilization by losing to Chicago State at home.

Entered: Ole Miss at No. 23 as one of just four unbeatens (and owner of a win at Memphis); Memphis at No. 24 after a win over No 13 Clemson.

Also considered: Auburn (8-2), Utah (8-2).

Analysis: With wins over No. 1 Arizona this past week, plus Tennessee, Marquette, Gonzaga and Alabama this season – all away from home – Purdue has to be No. 1 right now regardless of the program’s tendency to wilt in March…Kentucky vaults five spots after a neutral-court win over No. 9 North Carolina, which can’t get penalized much for a four-point loss to the Cats…Creighton slips 10 spots for losing to UNLV.

By conference: Big 12 (6), ACC (4), Big East (3), Big Ten (3), SEC (3), American (2), Mountain West (1), Sun Belt (1), Pac-12 (1), West Coast (1).

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: AP Top 25 basketball poll: Purdue, Kansas, UConn